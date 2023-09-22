Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.05 in relation to its previous close of 0.56. However, the company has experienced a -23.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-22 that Early futures action indicates Friday may see the S&P 500 SPX recover a small portion of the 2.8% lost over just the last three sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is $5175.00, The public float for MULN is 168.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MULN on September 22, 2023 was 63.95M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN’s stock has seen a -23.24% decrease for the week, with a -34.75% drop in the past month and a -65.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.45% for Mullen Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for MULN’s stock, with a -98.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MULN Trading at -39.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, as shares sank -27.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5349. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -99.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.