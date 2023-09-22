Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has decreased by -3.45 when compared to last closing price of 335.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that With an aim to expand further globally, Moody’s (MCO) announces the formation of VIS Rating, a partnership with leading financial institutions in Vietnam.

Is It Worth Investing in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) Right Now?

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is $372.94, which is $51.67 above the current market price. The public float for MCO is 183.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCO on September 22, 2023 was 652.61K shares.

MCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has seen a -7.05% decrease in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a -3.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for MCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for MCO’s stock, with a 2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $390 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCO Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $338.51. In addition, Moody’s Corporation saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Fauber Robert, who sale 2,546 shares at the price of $343.99 back on Sep 15. After this action, Fauber Robert now owns 62,838 shares of Moody’s Corporation, valued at $875,799 using the latest closing price.

Fauber Robert, the President and CEO of Moody’s Corporation, sale 2,546 shares at $338.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Fauber Robert is holding 63,835 shares at $862,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.52 for the present operating margin

+64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moody’s Corporation stands at +25.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 52.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Moody’s Corporation (MCO), the company’s capital structure generated 312.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.74. Total debt to assets is 54.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.