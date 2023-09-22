Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has soared by 2.06 in relation to previous closing price of 67.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-22 that The shares of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) are up 1.2% at $68.59 at last check, on the heels of a price-target hike from Mizuho to $82 from $72.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MU is $80.86, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for MU on September 22, 2023 was 13.99M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month, and a 6.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for MU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for MU’s stock, with a 11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $85 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.30. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 38.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $70.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 582,862 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $492,730 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $71.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 582,862 shares at $498,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.