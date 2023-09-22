Matrix Service Company (MTRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTRX is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTRX is $14.50, which is $4.39 above the current price. The public float for MTRX is 26.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTRX on September 22, 2023 was 100.54K shares.

MTRX) stock’s latest price update

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX)’s stock price has soared by 4.12 in relation to previous closing price of 9.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

MTRX’s Market Performance

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has experienced a 9.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.46% rise in the past month, and a 87.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for MTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.68% for MTRX’s stock, with a 56.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MTRX Trading at 38.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +30.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, Matrix Service Company saw 62.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.71 for the present operating margin

+3.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Company stands at -6.59. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.