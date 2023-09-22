MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 11.16. However, the company has seen a -4.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that With silver prices gaining lately and the demand for the metal remaining strong, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry look upbeat. Stocks like MAG, EXK and ASM are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $17.49, which is $7.98 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 102.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAG on September 22, 2023 was 661.91K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG stock saw a decrease of -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.04% for the last 200 days.

MAG Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.