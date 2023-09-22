LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Experiences 4.39% Monthly Change

In the past week, LPLA stock has gone down by -2.70%, with a monthly gain of 4.39% and a quarterly surge of 13.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for LPLA’s stock, with a 8.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is above average at 16.26x. The 36-month beta value for LPLA is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LPLA is $261.50, which is $25.93 above than the current price. The public float for LPLA is 75.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on September 22, 2023 was 622.67K shares.

LPLA) stock’s latest price update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.17 in comparison to its previous close of 246.68, however, the company has experienced a -2.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that HSBC’s expansion of its venture debt offering through its Innovation Banking division will further bolster its presence in the innovative economy.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $275 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPLA Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.07. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 353 shares at the price of $250.03 back on Sep 20. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 145,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $88,261 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 175 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 145,884 shares at $43,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.