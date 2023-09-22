Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) has decreased by -4.94 when compared to last closing price of 5.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that management will present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2023 and the 25th Annual H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 110.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on September 22, 2023 was 609.28K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen a -11.74% decrease in the past week, with a -27.56% drop in the past month, and a -30.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.45% for LWLG’s stock, with a -19.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -26.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -30.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Jul 19. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 154,128 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $379,750 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $7.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 29,128 shares at $777,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -63.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.