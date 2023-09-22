Lichen China Limited (LICN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 57.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Is It Worth Investing in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) is above average at 4.24x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LICN is 5.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of LICN on September 22, 2023 was 45.76K shares.

LICN’s Market Performance

The stock of Lichen China Limited (LICN) has seen a 57.95% increase in the past week, with a 91.76% rise in the past month, and a -13.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.78% for LICN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 75.82% for LICN’s stock, with a -16.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICN Trading at 53.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares surge +90.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN rose by +57.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8710. In addition, Lichen China Limited saw -58.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.50 for the present operating margin

+59.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lichen China Limited stands at +23.13. The total capital return value is set at 27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.01. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lichen China Limited (LICN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Lichen China Limited (LICN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.