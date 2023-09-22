KT Corporation (KT): A Technical Analysis

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KT Corporation (KT) is $16.04, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 488.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KT on September 22, 2023 was 795.04K shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has decreased by -1.69 when compared to last closing price of 12.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that KT’s positives are that a new CEO is expected to be formally appointed soon and the company did a good job managing costs in Q2. The key negatives relating to KT are that the company’s future earnings and dividends could potentially miss expectations. I have a Neutral view of KT Corporation stock as an investment candidate, considering both positives and negatives relating to the stock.

KT’s Market Performance

KT Corporation (KT) has seen a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.41% gain in the past month and a 3.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.93% for KT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for KT’s stock, with a -0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KT Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, KT Corporation saw -9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KT Corporation (KT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.