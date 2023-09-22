Knife River Corporation (KNF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.21 in comparison to its previous close of 50.30, however, the company has experienced a -7.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-18 that BISMARCK, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF), an aggregates-led, vertically integrated construction materials and contracting services company, will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Financial results for the quarter will be released that morning before the NYSE market opens. A live webcast of the call, along with presentation slides, will be available in the Investors section of the Knife River website at inves.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KNF is $62.67, which is $14.99 above the current market price. The public float for KNF is 56.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for KNF on September 22, 2023 was 558.06K shares.

KNF’s Market Performance

KNF’s stock has seen a -7.61% decrease for the week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month and a 4.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for Knife River Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for KNF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KNF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $65 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNF Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF fell by -7.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.19. In addition, Knife River Corporation saw 21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+14.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knife River Corporation stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on Knife River Corporation (KNF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 31.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knife River Corporation (KNF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.