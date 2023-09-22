Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 15.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-08 that A raft of credit rating actions against more than two dozen U.S. banks by Moody’s Investors Service late Monday didn’t shock one buyer of distressed commercial real estate.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is 57.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KW is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is $18.00, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for KW is 118.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On September 22, 2023, KW’s average trading volume was 748.67K shares.

KW’s Market Performance

KW’s stock has seen a -8.72% decrease for the week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month and a -5.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.08% for KW’s stock, with a -8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KW Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.