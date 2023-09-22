JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of JOYY Inc. (YY) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 22.50% gain in the past month, and a 32.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for YY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for YY’s stock, with a 21.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Right Now?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JOYY Inc. (YY) is $44.26, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for YY is 44.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YY on September 22, 2023 was 466.59K shares.

YY) stock’s latest price update

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86 in relation to its previous close of 39.70. However, the company has experienced a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Jane Xie – Senior Manager of Investor Relations David Xueling Li – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Liu – Vice President of Finance Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies LLC Henry Sun – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the JOYY Inc.’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

YY Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.42. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw 24.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JOYY Inc. (YY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.