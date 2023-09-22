JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) has decreased by -1.89 when compared to last closing price of 26.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that In the landscape of investment opportunities, finding the right stocks that can turn a modest investment into a financial windfall can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, the quest for wealth-building assets has become more attainable than ever.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FROG is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FROG is $34.00, which is $8.11 above than the current price. The public float for FROG is 82.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on September 22, 2023 was 934.28K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG stock saw a decrease of -6.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for FROG’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FROG Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.48. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 21.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Simon Frederic, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $26.44 back on Sep 19. After this action, Simon Frederic now owns 5,089,432 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $925,506 using the latest closing price.

Landman Yoav, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd., sale 12,352 shares at $28.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Landman Yoav is holding 7,057,271 shares at $346,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.