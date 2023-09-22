JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for JBLU is 332.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on September 22, 2023 was 17.69M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 4.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that JetBlue (JBLU) makes use of its Airbus A321 Long Range jets to operate flights on the Boston-Amsterdam route.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen a -9.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.45% decline in the past month and a -43.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.65% for JBLU’s stock, with a -38.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBLU Trading at -30.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -26.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw -30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.