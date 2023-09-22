James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Stock Observes -23.04% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) has seen a 3.18% increase in the past week, with a 1.94% gain in the past month, and a -20.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for JRVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for JRVR’s stock, with a -23.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) is above average at 17.36x. The 36-month beta value for JRVR is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JRVR is $25.67, which is $10.41 above than the current price. The public float for JRVR is 36.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of JRVR on September 22, 2023 was 186.38K shares.

The stock price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) has jumped by 2.69 compared to previous close of 14.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that James River Group (JRVR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago.

JRVR Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd. saw -27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JRVR starting from Gould Kirstin, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $23.05 back on Nov 04. After this action, Gould Kirstin now owns 9,589 shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd., valued at $69,147 using the latest closing price.

Brown Thomas Lynn, the Director of James River Group Holdings Ltd., purchase 2,000 shares at $23.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Brown Thomas Lynn is holding 9,439 shares at $46,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.18. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.