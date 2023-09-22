Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Stock Sees a-1.54 Decrease

In the past week, J stock has gone down by -2.15%, with a monthly decline of -3.86% and a quarterly surge of 12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Jacobs Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for J’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is 22.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for J is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is $158.79, which is $22.38 above the current market price. The public float for J is 124.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On September 22, 2023, J’s average trading volume was 547.97K shares.

J) stock’s latest price update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 133.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Jacobs (J) leads the way in transforming NEOM’s Port into a green, automated logistics hub.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $149 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

J Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.12. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $132.81 back on Sep 15. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 574,626 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc., valued at $885,311 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc., sale 6,666 shares at $136.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 581,292 shares at $910,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.58. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 68.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.