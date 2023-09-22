Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has seen a -2.01% decrease in the past week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month, and a -21.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for IRDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for IRDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IRDM is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IRDM is $65.80, which is $19.86 above the current market price. The public float for IRDM is 112.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for IRDM on September 22, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

IRDM) stock’s latest price update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.81 in relation to previous closing price of 48.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Iridium (IRDM) receives a five-year contract from the U.S. Space Force to enhance the capabilities of DoD’s SATCOM portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRDM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IRDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRDM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $57 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRDM Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRDM fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.44. In addition, Iridium Communications Inc. saw -7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRDM starting from Hartin Bryan J., who sale 27,835 shares at the price of $64.80 back on May 03. After this action, Hartin Bryan J. now owns 65,101 shares of Iridium Communications Inc., valued at $1,803,708 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Iridium Communications Inc., sale 55,776 shares at $63.69 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 246,874 shares at $3,552,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.63 for the present operating margin

+30.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iridium Communications Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 2.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), the company’s capital structure generated 133.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.18. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.