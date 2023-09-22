Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Experiences 1.47% Monthly Change

In the past week, INTC stock has gone down by -8.98%, with a monthly gain of 1.47% and a quarterly surge of 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Intel Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.05% for INTC’s stock, with a 11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INTC is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 28 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INTC is $36.91, which is $0.59 above than the current price. The public float for INTC is 4.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on September 22, 2023 was 37.95M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.49 in comparison to its previous close of 34.65, however, the company has experienced a -8.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-22 that The European Commission has reimposed a €376.4 million (about US$400 million) fine on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for violating anti-competitive rules in the computer chip market. The fine was reinstated following the partial annulment of a larger fine of €1.06 billion (US$1.13 billion) first issued in 2009 over allegations the company used its dominant position in the x86 microprocessors market to exclude rivals by using rebates and sales restrictions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.42. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 30.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who sale 1 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Aug 21. After this action, Holthaus Michelle Johnston now owns 193,955 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 3,850 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 105,495 shares at $133,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Intel Corporation (INTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.