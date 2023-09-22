InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is $9.81, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for IFRX is 51.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IFRX on September 22, 2023 was 182.17K shares.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.16 in comparison to its previous close of 3.35, however, the company has experienced a -19.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that InflaRx is a developer of complement mediated therapies for inflammatory diseases. Their lead asset, vilobelimab, is a C5a inhibitor targeting Pyoderma Gangraenosum in a phase 3 trial. The company has a cash runway of 7-8 quarters and raised $40mn in a public offering in April.

IFRX’s Market Performance

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has seen a -19.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.03% decline in the past month and a -31.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for IFRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.27% for IFRX’s stock, with a -8.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IFRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IFRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFRX Trading at -19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX fell by -19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

The total capital return value is set at -50.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.65. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -32.60 for asset returns.

Based on InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.