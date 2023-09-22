Impinj Inc. (PI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Impinj Inc. (PI) by analysts is $90.88, which is $38.29 above the current market price. The public float for PI is 25.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PI was 657.41K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PI) stock’s latest price update

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.99 compared to its previous closing price of 59.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-27 that Impinj beat earnings estimates last night — sort of. Pro forma, the company reported a $0.33-per-share profit, but GAAP results showed a $0.30-per-share loss.

PI’s Market Performance

Impinj Inc. (PI) has experienced a -17.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.73% drop in the past month, and a -40.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for PI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.76% for PI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $45 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PI Trading at -20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -17.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.33. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -50.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DOSSETT JEFFREY, who sale 746 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Sep 18. After this action, DOSSETT JEFFREY now owns 39,874 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $47,156 using the latest closing price.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 622 shares at $63.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. is holding 300,537 shares at $39,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Impinj Inc. (PI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.