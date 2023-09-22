Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) has gone down by -4.65% for the week, with a -14.01% drop in the past month and a -13.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.39% for IMCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.20% for IMCR’s stock, with a -11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMCR is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IMCR is 42.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On September 22, 2023, IMCR’s average trading volume was 199.00K shares.

IMCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) has increased by 3.64 when compared to last closing price of 49.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences (OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IMCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMCR Trading at -14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCR fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.87. In addition, Immunocore Holdings plc saw -10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCR

Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.