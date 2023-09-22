HubSpot Inc.’s (HUBS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has gone down by -6.46% for the week, with a -4.79% drop in the past month and a -7.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.70% for HUBS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HUBS is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUBS is $601.54, which is $112.64 above the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 47.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBS on September 22, 2023 was 479.50K shares.

HUBS) stock’s latest price update

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.88 in relation to its previous close of 505.02. However, the company has experienced a -6.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-16 that After substantial share price appreciation, HubSpot and MercadoLibre may be due for a stock split. HubSpot brings generative AI capabilities to its CRM software in a bid to strengthen its already significant market presence.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $695 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $524.44. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 66.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $506.55 back on Sep 19. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 569,876 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $4,305,675 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 300 shares at $550.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 36,806 shares at $165,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.