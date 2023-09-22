Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)’s stock price has plunge by -2.19relation to previous closing price of 41.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that We have identified four stocks from the consumer discretionary sector that are set to gain from the pause in interest rate hikes. These are LYV, RCL, OSW, HGV and IHG.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is above average at 12.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is $57.60, which is $17.47 above the current market price. The public float for HGV is 100.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HGV on September 22, 2023 was 714.62K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

HGV stock saw a decrease of -5.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.72% for HGV’s stock, with a -9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $59 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HGV Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.41. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Hernandez Carlos, who sale 5,915 shares at the price of $48.00 back on Jul 12. After this action, Hernandez Carlos now owns 11,412 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $283,920 using the latest closing price.

Wang Mark D, the of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., sale 49,850 shares at $47.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Wang Mark D is holding 545,114 shares at $2,377,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 11.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 178.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.14. Total debt to assets is 48.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.