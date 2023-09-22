Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HPCO is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 10.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for HPCO on September 22, 2023 was 279.24K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HPCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) has jumped by 3.38 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-10 that Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO ) stock is falling on Friday but there’s no news about the company to explain that drop. Instead, traders have to look at the company’s stock movement yesterday to understand today’s decline.

HPCO’s Market Performance

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has seen a -19.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.91% gain in the past month and a -11.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.73% for HPCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for HPCO’s stock, with a -46.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HPCO Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO fell by -19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3842. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw -54.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co. Inc., valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co. Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.17 for the present operating margin

+6.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -176.54. The total capital return value is set at -80.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.43. Equity return is now at value -92.20, with -78.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.