Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCAT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is $15.00, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for HCAT is 55.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On September 22, 2023, HCAT’s average trading volume was 395.44K shares.

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) has decreased by -6.79 when compared to last closing price of 10.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Health Catalyst, Inc. provides a healthcare data platform for healthcare service providers. The company has shown promising growth in its tech-enabled managed services offering. However, Health Catalyst still has substantial operating losses and has not made significant progress towards operating breakeven.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT’s stock has fallen by -10.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.76% and a quarterly drop of -16.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Health Catalyst Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.65% for HCAT’s stock, with a -18.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $16 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCAT Trading at -19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 1,160 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Sep 15. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 80,892 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $12,772 using the latest closing price.

Alger Jason, the Chief Accounting Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 2,197 shares at $11.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Alger Jason is holding 56,942 shares at $25,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.