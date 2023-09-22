Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFAI is $14.00, which is $9.98 above the current price. The public float for GFAI is 6.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on September 22, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.51 compared to its previous closing price of 4.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-12 that Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) announced that its Guardforce Cash Solutions Security subsidiary in Thailand has secured a two-year contract with a pre-existing client for its end-to-end cash management solutions. The contract renewal includes Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM), Cash-in-Transit, Cash Processing Centre, and Change Fund services across four locations in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

GFAI’s Market Performance

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a -11.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.06% decline in the past month and a -25.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.92% for GFAI’s stock, with a -48.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -20.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.43. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.62. Total debt to assets is 46.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.