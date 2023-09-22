The stock of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has gone down by -20.98% for the week, with a -69.27% drop in the past month and a -75.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.30% for GROM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.49% for GROM’s stock, with a -89.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is $12.00, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for GROM is 1.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GROM on September 22, 2023 was 216.53K shares.

GROM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has dropped by -7.33 compared to previous close of 1.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company went through a reverse stock split. A press release from the media, technology, and entertainment company announced the one-for-20 reverse stock split a couple of days ago.

GROM Trading at -67.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -63.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -20.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5689. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -94.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. The total capital return value is set at -28.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.25. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -57.40 for asset returns.

Based on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 6.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.