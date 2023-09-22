Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GRNT stock has gone up by 2.62%, with a monthly decline of -25.79% and a quarterly plunge of -14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.76% for GRNT’s stock, with a -13.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) Right Now?

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GRNT is at 0.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRNT is $9.00, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for GRNT is 54.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GRNT on September 22, 2023 was 417.49K shares.

The stock price of Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) has dropped by -1.18 compared to previous close of 5.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Relentless rise in oil prices acts as a boon for stocks like Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT), Chevron (CVX) and Barrick Gold (GOLD).

GRNT Trading at -17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -26.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. saw -34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Darden Thaddeus, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.74 back on Sep 18. After this action, Darden Thaddeus now owns 169,762 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., valued at $114,800 using the latest closing price.

Miller Matthew Reade, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc., purchase 17,284 shares at $5.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Miller Matthew Reade is holding 613,071 shares at $99,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. stands at +52.74. The total capital return value is set at 58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.