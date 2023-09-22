GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) by analysts is $5.15, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 125.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GPRO was 1.30M shares.

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has decreased by -3.72 when compared to last closing price of 3.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that While many investors are clamoring for the most popular tech stocks to buy, it’s vital to recognize that many of these equities have already posted staggering gains. With the economic landscape currently dotted with concerns — from persistent inflation to alarming job cuts — it might be wise to turn our attention towards more inconspicuous opportunities.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a -5.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.68% decline in the past month and a -18.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.24% for GPRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.92% for the last 200 days.

GPRO Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -32.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Lafrades Charles, who sale 7,571 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Aug 16. After this action, Lafrades Charles now owns 105,640 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $27,786 using the latest closing price.

Saltman Eve T., the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of GoPro Inc., sale 4,958 shares at $3.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Saltman Eve T. is holding 219,732 shares at $18,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.