GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 10.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that China’s updated accounting regulations will classify data resources as intangible assets or inventories, boosting the country’s digital economy. The inclusion of data assets on balance sheets offers potential benefits, but will also lead to increased scrutiny from investors.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) by analysts is $131.84, which is $8.55 above the current market price. The public float for GDS is 176.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GDS was 814.37K shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS’s stock has seen a -9.36% decrease for the week, with a -3.88% drop in the past month and a -14.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for GDS Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.92% for GDS’s stock, with a -35.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -50.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.02. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.