Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.36 in relation to its previous close of 24.13. However, the company has experienced a -4.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Four Corners Property Trust is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 1,077 restaurant and retail properties. FCPT’s primary rental revenue comes from the sun belt region, with Texas and Florida being key contributors. FCPT has a strong financial health, with high rent collection and occupancy numbers, and is well-positioned in terms of lease maturities.

Is It Worth Investing in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is 21.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FCPT is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is $28.00, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for FCPT is 89.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On September 22, 2023, FCPT’s average trading volume was 490.36K shares.

FCPT’s Market Performance

FCPT stock saw a decrease of -4.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for FCPT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.58% for the last 200 days.

FCPT Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.59. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from MOODY JOHN S, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, MOODY JOHN S now owns 60,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., valued at $189,000 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., purchase 9,425 shares at $26.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HANSEN DOUGLAS B is holding 54,376 shares at $250,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.39 for the present operating margin

+65.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stands at +43.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT), the company’s capital structure generated 88.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.87. Total debt to assets is 45.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.