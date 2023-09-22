Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 109.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that FEMSA (FMX) is well placed for growth thanks to momentum in its business units, focus on Digital@FEMSA, effective growth strategies and robust market demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Right Now?

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FMX is 350.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMX on September 22, 2023 was 498.02K shares.

FMX’s Market Performance

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has seen a -1.16% decrease in the past week, with a -5.75% drop in the past month, and a -2.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for FMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for FMX’s stock, with a 10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $112 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMX Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.23. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. saw 38.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+37.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.05. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.