Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is $9.50, which is $6.38 above the current market price. The public float for FLUX is 11.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLUX on September 22, 2023 was 43.51K shares.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.53 in comparison to its previous close of 4.36, however, the company has experienced a 21.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Carolyn Gordon – Marketing Manager Ron Dutt – Chief Executive Officer Chuck Scheiwe – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

FLUX’s Market Performance

FLUX’s stock has risen by 21.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.24% and a quarterly rise of 24.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Flux Power Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.09% for FLUX’s stock, with a 5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FLUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLUX Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX rose by +21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Flux Power Holdings Inc. saw 24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUX starting from Johnson Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Sep 20. After this action, Johnson Michael now owns 4,359,937 shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc., valued at $43,727 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Michael, the Director of Flux Power Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Johnson Michael is holding 4,369,937 shares at $41,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.28 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flux Power Holdings Inc. stands at -36.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.05. Equity return is now at value -68.60, with -22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.75. Total debt to assets is 25.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.