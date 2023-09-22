First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has plunged by -3.38 when compared to previous closing price of 50.96, but the company has seen a -4.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that The REIT sector gave up some of the gains achieved in June and July, with a -4.13% average total return in August. Small cap REITs (-2.49%) outperformed again in August. Micro caps (-13.08%) badly underperformed their larger REIT peers. Only 18.06% of REIT securities had a positive total return in August, with 48.13% in the black year to date.

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Right Now?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is $58.73, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for FR is 131.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FR on September 22, 2023 was 925.97K shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR’s stock has seen a -4.46% decrease for the week, with a -2.73% drop in the past month and a -3.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for FR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $57 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.19. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw 2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.