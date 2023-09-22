Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) by analysts is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 15.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.98% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FFIE was 2.38M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) has surged by 6.83 when compared to previous closing price of 3.66, but the company has seen a -23.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Thursday that several of its executives have voluntarily entered into salary deduction and stock purchase agreement plan.

FFIE’s Market Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has experienced a -23.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -72.85% drop in the past month, and a -78.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.62% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.00% for FFIE stock, with a simple moving average of -85.81% for the last 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -74.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.21%, as shares sank -73.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -23.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -83.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -225.90, with -104.30 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.