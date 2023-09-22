EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EZGO stock has gone down by -8.19%, with a monthly decline of -93.25% and a quarterly plunge of -90.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 39.17% for EZGO Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -84.91% for EZGO stock, with a simple moving average of -88.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EZGO is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EZGO is 70.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EZGO on September 22, 2023 was 10.02M shares.

EZGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Micro-cap stocks represent companies with a valuation of less than $300 million. It goes without saying that these are high-risk stocks.

EZGO Trading at -90.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.97%, as shares sank -93.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9159. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw -76.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.