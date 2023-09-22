Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has seen a -14.17% decrease in the past week, with a -27.01% drop in the past month, and a -59.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.71% for EXFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -56.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EXFY is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EXFY is $6.67, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for EXFY is 43.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume for EXFY on September 22, 2023 was 801.29K shares.

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)’s stock price has dropped by -2.68 in relation to previous closing price of 3.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Anu Muralidharan – COO David Barrett – CEO Ryan Schaffer – CFO Conference Call Participants Daniel Jester – BMO Ryan Schaffer Hello, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Expensify Earnings Call. We’re excited to have everyone here today and excited to share with you all the information that we have.

EXFY Trading at -39.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -62.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Barrett David Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Sep 13. After this action, Barrett David Michael now owns 2,683,348 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $115,800 using the latest closing price.

Barrett David Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Expensify Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Barrett David Michael is holding 2,713,348 shares at $81,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc. (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.