Examining the Volatility of Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) Stock

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has gone down by -5.10% for the week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month and a -7.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for NU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for NU’s stock, with a 20.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NU is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NU is $8.42, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for NU is 3.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on September 22, 2023 was 25.94M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has soared by 1.53 in relation to previous closing price of 6.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-18 that The Brazilian bank Nu Holdings has changed the financial lives of millions. Investors have yet to recognize the comeback of Brazilian fintech StoneCo. Southeast Asian conglomerate Sea Limited may finally be turning around declines in one of its lagging segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 71.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.