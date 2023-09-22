Examining the Volatility of Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) Stock

The stock of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has seen a -0.64% decrease in the past week, with a 3.33% gain in the past month, and a 7.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for FLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for FLS’s stock, with a 10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is $43.60, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on September 22, 2023 was 915.82K shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) has plunged by -0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 39.01, but the company has seen a -0.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Record booking levels, solid operational execution, pricing actions and improving supply chains augur well for Flowserve’s (FLS) growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.38. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw 26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corporation stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corporation (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.