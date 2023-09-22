Evotec SE (EVO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EVO is at 1.32.

The public float for EVO is 354.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for EVO on September 22, 2023 was 26.08K shares.

The stock price of Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO) has dropped by -11.22 compared to previous close of 11.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-08-22 that HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) will announce its financial results for the first half-year of 2023 on Tuesday, 29 August 2023. The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as provide an update on its performance.

EVO’s Market Performance

Evotec SE (EVO) has seen a -16.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.77% decline in the past month and a -8.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for EVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.58% for EVO’s stock, with a -2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVO Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVO fell by -16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Evotec SE saw 26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.14 for the present operating margin

+23.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evotec SE stands at -23.38. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.99.

Based on Evotec SE (EVO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.91. Total debt to assets is 21.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evotec SE (EVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.