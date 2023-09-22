Evaluating the Ups and Downs of GSE Systems Inc.’s (GVP) Stock

The stock of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month, and a -16.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.90% for GVP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for GVP stock, with a simple moving average of -41.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GVP is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GVP is $3.00, which is $2.65 above than the current price. The public float for GVP is 20.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of GVP on September 22, 2023 was 85.30K shares.

GVP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) has surged by 16.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.30, but the company has seen a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the professional and technical engineering services company. There are no new press releases from the company or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.87%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3465. In addition, GSE Systems Inc. saw -51.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems Inc. stands at -32.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.86. Equity return is now at value -162.00, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 14.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.