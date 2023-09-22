Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) Stock

The stock of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has seen a -7.55% decrease in the past week, with a -3.83% drop in the past month, and a -2.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for BNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.54% for BNL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is above average at 16.98x. The 36-month beta value for BNL is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BNL is $19.60, which is $4.69 above than the current price. The public float for BNL is 185.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of BNL on September 22, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

BNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) has plunged by -5.70 when compared to previous closing price of 15.97, but the company has seen a -7.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that BNL has a positive spread of 26 basis points, indicating their ability to create value in the current interest rate environment. The total return that BNL’s stock offers to equity investors potentially exceeds the opportunity cost by 245 basis points. Even accounting for the elevated risk posed by three tenants on BNL’s watch list, the stock has appeal.

BNL Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Albano Ryan M, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, Albano Ryan M now owns 157,297 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., valued at $103,800 using the latest closing price.

Moragne John David, the Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., purchase 5,982 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moragne John David is holding 152,256 shares at $100,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.71 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stands at +8.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 36.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 235.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.