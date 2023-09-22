ESGL Holdings Limited’s (ESGL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ESGL stock has gone up by 4.61%, with a monthly decline of -45.40% and a quarterly plunge of -91.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.84% for ESGL Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.79% for ESGL’s stock, with a -89.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 5.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ESGL was 250.72K shares.

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) has jumped by 16.85 compared to previous close of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESGL Trading at -80.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares sank -38.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL rose by +4.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1847. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -90.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.