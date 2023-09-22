EPR Properties (EPR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of EPR Properties (EPR) has seen a -2.77% decrease in the past week, with a -4.00% drop in the past month, and a -5.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for EPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.56% for EPR’s stock, with a -0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is above average at 22.40x. The 36-month beta value for EPR is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPR is $48.41, which is $7.3 above than the current price. The public float for EPR is 73.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on September 22, 2023 was 633.23K shares.

EPR) stock’s latest price update

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.34relation to previous closing price of 42.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger emphasize the importance of staying within one’s circle of competence in investing. The concept is likened to a baseball analogy, where waiting for the right pitch in the right location leads to success. We share personal examples of straying outside of a circle of competence, resulting in financial losses. And we share some ideas on a few REITs as well.

EPR Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.63. In addition, EPR Properties saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Mater Tonya L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $44.61 back on Aug 30. After this action, Mater Tonya L. now owns 42,723 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $223,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.