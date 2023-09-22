Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has gone down by -12.78% for the week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month and a 12.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.54% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.11% for NRGV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is $6.75, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 114.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on September 22, 2023 was 995.55K shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) has dropped by -5.21 compared to previous close of 2.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago.

NRGV Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Piconi Robert, who purchase 49,915 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Sep 15. After this action, Piconi Robert now owns 14,187,395 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $148,497 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 661,199 shares at $23,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.