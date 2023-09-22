Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has gone down by -3.72% for the week, with a -6.59% drop in the past month and a -2.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for EMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.67% for EMN’s stock, with a -8.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 13.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMN is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is $94.46, which is $18.33 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 117.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On September 22, 2023, EMN’s average trading volume was 884.00K shares.

EMN) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.23 in comparison to its previous close of 78.42, however, the company has experienced a -3.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Eastman Chemical Company’s Q2 earnings were not good, with declining sales volumes and increased debt. Weak demand and inventory de-stocking are expected to continue. The company’s dividend growth rate may slow.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.01. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Holt Adrian James, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $85.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, Holt Adrian James now owns 0 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,713 using the latest closing price.

McAlindon Julie A., the SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of Eastman Chemical Company, sale 1,900 shares at $86.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McAlindon Julie A. is holding 2,877 shares at $165,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.