DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DKNG is $35.71, which is $7.81 above the current price. The public float for DKNG is 440.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on September 22, 2023 was 11.42M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 28.71. However, the company has seen a -9.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-20 that Online gambling in the US continues to boom and with new players entering the industry all the time, analysts at Barclays believe that while the top two market leaders are unlikely to lose their spots in the coming years there is set to be a battle for third place. Updating its total addressable market (TAM) estimates to US$33 billion for the US industry in the medium term, Barclays PLC (LSE:BARC) expects this figure to charge higher to US$55 billion in the longer term, having incorporated Canada into predictions.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has experienced a -9.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month, and a 12.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.94% for DKNG’s stock, with a 28.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.07. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 147.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Dodge R Stanton, who sale 29,086 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Dodge R Stanton now owns 648,773 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $872,580 using the latest closing price.

Dodge R Stanton, the Chief Legal Officer of DraftKings Inc., sale 23,691 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Dodge R Stanton is holding 648,773 shares at $710,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.