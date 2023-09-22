Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DQ stock has gone down by -8.56%, with a monthly decline of -11.19% and a quarterly plunge of -20.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.06% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -27.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DQ is $41.25, which is $17.85 above the current price. The public float for DQ is 69.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on September 22, 2023 was 848.93K shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has increased by 1.13 when compared to last closing price of 30.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Daqo (DQ) provides an update on the $700M share repurchase program, affirming confidence in its industry and commitment to repurchase undervalued shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.09. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw -20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.