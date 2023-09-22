Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a 64.42% increase in the past week, with a 77.55% gain in the past month, and a 91.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 57.10% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of 48.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.17, The public float for CYBN is 192.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYBN on September 22, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) has increased by 10.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 64.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-21 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The notice of annual and special meeting and proxy statement containing meeting details are availab.

CYBN Trading at 52.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.81%, as shares surge +73.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +61.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3567. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 82.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -93.90, with -85.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.