Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CMLS is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMLS is $8.67, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for CMLS is 14.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CMLS on September 22, 2023 was 132.94K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) has jumped by 9.69 compared to previous close of 4.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Although relative few investors – let alone analysts hired by top research institutions – give much thought to low-volume speculative securities, the concept of top Wall Street penny stocks is not quite an oxymoron. Believe it or not, some market ideas are so compelling that they represent approved penny stock picks.

CMLS’s Market Performance

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has seen a 9.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.01% gain in the past month and a 61.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for CMLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.78% for CMLS’s stock, with a 3.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMLS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMLS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $21 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CMLS Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMLS rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Cumulus Media Inc. saw -19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.76 for the present operating margin

+55.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumulus Media Inc. stands at +1.70. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), the company’s capital structure generated 265.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.65. Total debt to assets is 67.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.